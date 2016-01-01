See All Urologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Will Kirby, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Will Kirby, MD

Dr. Will Kirby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kirby works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt
    1905 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 312-5370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Syphilis Screening
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Syphilis Screening

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Syphilis Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Lithotripsy
Overactive Bladder
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Uroflowmetry
Alzheimer's Disease
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystotomy
Diabetic Neuropathy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction
Genital Herpes
Infertility
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Failure
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Parkinson's Disease
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Prostate Biopsy
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vasectomy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Will Kirby, MD

    • Urology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326332024
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Will Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirby works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kirby’s profile.

    Dr. Kirby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.