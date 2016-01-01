Dr. Medina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar Medina, MD
Overview of Dr. Edgar Medina, MD
Dr. Edgar Medina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Medina's Office Locations
Zeitgeist Expressions Inc5282 Medical Dr Ste 605, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 447-7373
Scott & White Clinic2401 S 31st St Bldg 22, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edgar Medina, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medina speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.