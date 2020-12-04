Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar Miranda, MD
Overview of Dr. Edgar Miranda, MD
Dr. Edgar Miranda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Central del Carib and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater - McMullen Booth3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 216-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Miranda is a truly caring and concerned physician. He fully discussed my cancer and his proposed treatment plan. Thereafter, he has carefully monitored my medical status.
Oncology
28 years of experience
English, Spanish
- 1487691655
- University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Universidad Central del Carib
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda has seen patients for Anemia and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miranda speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.