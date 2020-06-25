Dr. Edgar Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edgar Molina, MD
Dr. Edgar Molina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
-
1
Edgar Molina MD4151 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy Ste 201, Laredo, TX 78043 Directions (956) 725-7337
-
2
Lscc Family Care Center At Bastrop605 OLD AUSTIN HWY, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (877) 800-5722
- 3 4151 Bob Bullock Loop Ste 201, Laredo, TX 78043 Directions (956) 725-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?
Awesome Doctor my Kids really love him! So glad we found him very caring and detailed with examinations! Excellent when it comes to my childrens health! Staff is amazing and friendly as well
About Dr. Edgar Molina, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629011861
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.