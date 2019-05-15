See All Pediatricians in Killeen, TX
Dr. Edgar Navarro-Garza, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edgar Navarro-Garza, MD

Dr. Edgar Navarro-Garza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Navarro-Garza works at Family & Childrens Clinic PA in Killeen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Navarro-Garza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Childrens Clinic PA
    2300 Clear Creek Rd Ste 105, Killeen, TX 76549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 800-5722

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2019
    SUPER ATTENTIVE! Great with my child. Staff is super friendly from the front desk all the way to the back staff. Great clinic.
    — May 15, 2019
    About Dr. Edgar Navarro-Garza, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033525571
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Pediatrics
