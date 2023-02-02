Overview of Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM

Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Nieter works at Pompano Podiatry Group in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.