Dr. Edgar Pollak, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edgar Pollak, MD

Dr. Edgar Pollak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Pollak works at WOMEN & INFANTS HOSPITAL in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Providence Center
    90 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 347-2550
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 31, 2022
    I have had him as a primary care physician for one year. He is not a " razzle dazzle" guy, but appears concerned, listens, takes a few minutes to talk. So far, his medical calls have been on target.
    elizabeth m obrien — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Edgar Pollak, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollak works at WOMEN & INFANTS HOSPITAL in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Pollak’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

