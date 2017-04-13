Overview

Dr. Edgar Reyna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Reyna works at THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE EAST CA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.