Dr. Edgar Rios, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edgar Rios, MD

Dr. Edgar Rios, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Mayor San Simon U, Cochabamba and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Saint Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Rios works at CHRISTOPHER GUERRERO, MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rios' Office Locations

    Christopher Guerrero, MD
    1431 N Western Ave Ste 302, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 521-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Saint Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Edgar Rios, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962588608
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Mayor San Simon U, Cochabamba
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rios works at CHRISTOPHER GUERRERO, MD in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rios’s profile.

    Dr. Rios has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

