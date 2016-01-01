Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edgar Rios, MD
Overview of Dr. Edgar Rios, MD
Dr. Edgar Rios, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Mayor San Simon U, Cochabamba and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Saint Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios' Office Locations
-
1
Christopher Guerrero, MD1431 N Western Ave Ste 302, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 521-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Saint Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rios?
About Dr. Edgar Rios, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1962588608
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Mayor San Simon U, Cochabamba
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.