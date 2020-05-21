Dr. Edgar Saldana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Saldana, MD
Overview of Dr. Edgar Saldana, MD
Dr. Edgar Saldana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Saldana's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Center of Duluth324 W Superior St Ste 100, Duluth, MN 55802 Directions (218) 215-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Mommy makeover with breast reduction. Wonderful doctor. Explained everything made me feel calm before surgery. Love my results. Sad to hear he left St. Luke’s and look forward to hearing where he starts practicing again. Would recommend him in the highest regards!
About Dr. Edgar Saldana, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Saldana speaks Spanish.
