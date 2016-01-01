Overview

Dr. Edgar Vanegas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Vanegas works at Mt Sinai Family Health Assocs in Astoria, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.