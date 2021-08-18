Overview

Dr. Edgar Willard III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Willard III works at Bond Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.