Dr. Nau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edgard Nau, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edgard Nau, DPM
Dr. Edgard Nau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nau's Office Locations
- 1 4915 Broadway Apt 5B, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 569-0269
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nau?
About Dr. Edgard Nau, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801899828
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.