Dr. Edgard Salazar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Dr. Salazar works at Bronxcare Health System in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.