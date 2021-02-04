Dr. Edgard Wehbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgard Wehbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edgard Wehbe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Wichita Nephrology Group818 N Emporia St Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 600-8134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely. He is not only an excellent doctor but my guardian angel. I could not get better care than I do from Dr Wehbe,
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851513287
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
