Overview of Dr. Edgard Wehbe, MD

Dr. Edgard Wehbe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Wehbe works at Wichita Nephrology Group in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.