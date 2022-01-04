Overview of Dr. Edgardo Castillo, MD

Dr. Edgardo Castillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Castillo's MD Services in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.