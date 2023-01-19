Dr. Edgardo Concepcion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concepcion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edgardo Concepcion, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Vermilion Behavioral Health Systems1131 Rue Du Belier, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-1400
Surrey street community health clinic1004 Surrey St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 456-6768
St Martin Parish Chc Pharmacy317 Dernier St, Saint Martinville, LA 70582 Directions (337) 342-2566
Vermilion Behavioral Health Systems - North Campus2520 N University Ave, Lafayette, LA 70507 Directions (337) 234-5614
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I do telephone visits now but he always takes the time to see if any thing has changed and if there any thing that I need or don't need.
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1326123415
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Concepcion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Concepcion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Concepcion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concepcion has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concepcion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Concepcion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concepcion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concepcion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concepcion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.