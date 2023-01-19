Overview of Dr. Edgardo Concepcion, MD

Dr. Edgardo Concepcion, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Concepcion works at Edgardo R Concepion MD &Assoc in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Saint Martinville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.