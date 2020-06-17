See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Galante works at Pain Wellness Phys So FL in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ed Galante MD LLC
    801 Meadows Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 347-6262

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 17, 2020
    Dr. Galante is a knowledgeable, kind and compassionate physician. He has never rushed me through an appointment and explains everything in detail. I have had quite a few procedures done and have been very happy with the results. Office staff is wonderful. Always friendly.
    Pamela Garofalo — Jun 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD
    About Dr. Edgardo Galante, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1790730083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
