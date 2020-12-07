Overview

Dr. Edgardo Laguillo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Laguillo works at TMCOne - Rita Road #100 in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.