Overview of Dr. Edgardo Laurel, MD

Dr. Edgardo Laurel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Laurel works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.