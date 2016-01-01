Overview of Dr. Edgardo Salvador, MD

Dr. Edgardo Salvador, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Salvador works at Edgardo F Salvador MD PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.