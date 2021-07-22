Dr. Ediberto Soto-Cora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto-Cora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ediberto Soto-Cora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
Ediberto Soto-Cora, MD1139 Caper Rd, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Soto is an outstanding Dr. He saved my life.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Soto-Cora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto-Cora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto-Cora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto-Cora has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soto-Cora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto-Cora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto-Cora.
