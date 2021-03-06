Dr. Edidiong Kaminska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edidiong Kaminska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edidiong Kaminska, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Nmg - Bucktown Internal Medicine Derm1776 N MILWAUKEE AVE, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (312) 926-3627
Kaminska Dermatology3000 N Halsted St Ste 724, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 677-4300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaminska worked with me in designing a tailored treatment plan. Her welcoming professional staff and clean office add to a 5-star experience.
About Dr. Edidiong Kaminska, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407083496
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Dermatology
