Dr. Wadsworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edie Wadsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Edie Wadsworth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.
Locations
- 1 420 W Morris Blvd Ste 400G, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 586-2410
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edie Wadsworth, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750331450
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.