Overview of Dr. Edina Torlak, MD

Dr. Edina Torlak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Sarajevo and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.