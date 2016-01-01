Dr. Edious Elliot, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edious Elliot, DMD
Dr. Edious Elliot, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oswego, NY.
Aspen Dental200 E 1st St, Oswego, NY 13126 Directions (844) 229-6077
Aspen Dental8057 Brewerton Rd, Cicero, NY 13039 Directions (844) 229-3610Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dentistry
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Elliot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.