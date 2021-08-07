Dr. Edit Tolnai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolnai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edit Tolnai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edit Tolnai, MD
Dr. Edit Tolnai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Semmelweis University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Tolnai's Office Locations
Jupiter Hematology Oncology431 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 748-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tolnai is extremely knowledgeable and up-to-date in her fields. She is always concerned that I'm having the best treatment, esp. when circumstances cause change.
About Dr. Edit Tolnai, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1558358630
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Semmelweis University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolnai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolnai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolnai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolnai has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolnai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tolnai speaks Hungarian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolnai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolnai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolnai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolnai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.