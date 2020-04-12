Overview of Dr. Edith Canby-Hagino, MD

Dr. Edith Canby-Hagino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kahuku Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Canby-Hagino works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Yeast Infections and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.