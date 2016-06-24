Overview of Dr. Edith Colbert, MD

Dr. Edith Colbert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Colbert works at St Lukes Pediatric Care Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.