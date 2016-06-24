Dr. Edith Colbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Colbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Edith Colbert, MD
Dr. Edith Colbert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Colbert works at
Dr. Colbert's Office Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Pediatric Care Center8007 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD, Saint Louis, MO 63114 Directions (314) 423-8195
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colbert?
She did not keep us waiting and was thorough with the evaluation of my newborn.
About Dr. Edith Colbert, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356350110
Education & Certifications
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colbert works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Colbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.