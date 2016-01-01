Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edith Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Edith Flores, MD
Dr. Edith Flores, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
Ucla Caps221 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4073
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edith Flores, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750306932
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.