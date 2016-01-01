Dr. Edith Grahams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grahams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Grahams, MD
Overview of Dr. Edith Grahams, MD
Dr. Edith Grahams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Grahams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grahams' Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
-
3
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grahams?
About Dr. Edith Grahams, MD
- Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1043668239
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grahams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grahams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grahams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grahams works at
Dr. Grahams speaks Persian.
Dr. Grahams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grahams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grahams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grahams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.