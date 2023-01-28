Overview

Dr. Edith Hickey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Hickey works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.