Overview of Dr. Edith Kagan, MD

Dr. Edith Kagan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kagan works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.