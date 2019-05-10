Overview of Dr. Edith Mitchell, MD

Dr. Edith Mitchell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.