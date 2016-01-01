Dr. Edith Pepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Pepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edith Pepper, MD
Dr. Edith Pepper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Pepper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pepper's Office Locations
-
1
Brockton Neighborhood Health Center157 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (781) 344-0102
-
2
Optimal Relationships for Women and Youths Inc425 Pleasant St Ste 102, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 580-0364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pepper?
About Dr. Edith Pepper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033428495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pepper works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.