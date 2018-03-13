See All Dermatologists in Pawleys Island, SC
Dr. Edith Winter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Edith Winter, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edith Winter, MD is a Dermatologist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    14880 Ocean Hwy # 1, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-0453
  2. 2
    Millbrook Family Dermatology
    309 W Millbrook Rd Ste 171, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 788-9070
  3. 3
    Polaris Skin Diagnostics LLC
    8170 Rourk St Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-0453

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Shingles
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Shingles

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Winter?

Mar 13, 2018
I had an excellent experience with Doctor Winter. she is very thorough and her examinations and listens to your concerns. I have had varied experiences with other dermatologist, however Dr Winter is a star in her field. She came highly recommended by another health professional and I was not disappointed. I have full faith in Dr. Winter and her expertise and I'm so glad to have found an excellent dermatologists.
Susan Z Cusson in Raleigh — Mar 13, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Edith Winter, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edith Winter, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Winter to family and friends

Dr. Winter's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Winter

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edith Winter, MD.

About Dr. Edith Winter, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225059637
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edith Winter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Winter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Winter has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Edith Winter, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.