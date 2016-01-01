Dr. Editha Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Editha Johnson, DO is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from New York Institute of Technology - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 825, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 621-1896
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Editha Johnson, DO
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- English
- 1790165173
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital|Weil Cornell Medical College
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- New York Institute of Technology - College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.