Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD
Overview of Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD
Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Dr. Gonzales' Office Locations
Patrick & Edivina Gonzales Medical Group Inc.29798 Haun Rd Ste 106, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 301-3588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzales was very attentive to my needs as a patient She’s very efficient and caring. I’ve been a patient but I had to switch to another medical group because the hospital where the surgeon wants to perform my surgery is not where I want . Otherwise I would keep Dr. Gonzales as my primary physician and the surgeon . I have nothing to say but all praises for Dr. Eduvina Ginzales and her staff who woukd always call to remind me of my incoming visit . Salute to her and her staff.
About Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1386670479
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzales speaks Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.