Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (14)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD

Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Gonzales works at Gonzales Medical Group in Menifee, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzales' Office Locations

    Patrick & Edivina Gonzales Medical Group Inc.
    Patrick & Edivina Gonzales Medical Group Inc.
    29798 Haun Rd Ste 106, Menifee, CA 92586 (951) 301-3588

Emphysema
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Emphysema
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Emphysema Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Gonzales was very attentive to my needs as a patient She's very efficient and caring. I've been a patient but I had to switch to another medical group because the hospital where the surgeon wants to perform my surgery is not where I want . Otherwise I would keep Dr. Gonzales as my primary physician and the surgeon . I have nothing to say but all praises for Dr. Eduvina Ginzales and her staff who woukd always call to remind me of my incoming visit . Salute to her and her staff.
    — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Edivina Gonzales, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1386670479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzales works at Gonzales Medical Group in Menifee, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gonzales’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
