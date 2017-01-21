Dr. Edmond Bendaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Bendaly, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmond Bendaly, MD
Dr. Edmond Bendaly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marion, IN.
Dr. Bendaly works at
Dr. Bendaly's Office Locations
Mgh Medical Oncology831 N Theatre Dr, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 660-7800
- 2 1251 W Kem Rd Ste E, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-4766
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bendaly?
He is very experienced and is very educated and he cares about each one of his patients. Dr. Bendaly and his staff are excellent you get the best care there.
About Dr. Edmond Bendaly, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bendaly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bendaly works at
Dr. Bendaly has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendaly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendaly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.