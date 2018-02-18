See All Plastic Surgeons in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Bridgeton, MO
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD

Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Cabbabe works at Cabbabe Plastic Surgery in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
4.9 (233)
View Profile
Dr. John Hulsen III, MD
Dr. John Hulsen III, MD
4.7 (15)
View Profile

Dr. Cabbabe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardinal Glennon Primary Care Pediatrics-
    12255 De Paul Dr Ste 370, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-5885
  2. 2
    Cabbabe Plastic Surgery
    10004 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-5885
  3. 3
    North office
    12277 De Paul Dr Ste 405S, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 739-8884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cabbabe?

    Feb 18, 2018
    I have had multiple plastic surgeries by Dr. Edmond Cabbabe. He is the best of the best.
    Danielle Cook — Feb 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cabbabe to family and friends

    Dr. Cabbabe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cabbabe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD.

    About Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437126489
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Damascus Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Damascus University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabbabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabbabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabbabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabbabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabbabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabbabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabbabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.