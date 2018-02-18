Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabbabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD
Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Cabbabe's Office Locations
Cardinal Glennon Primary Care Pediatrics-12255 De Paul Dr Ste 370, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 842-5885
Cabbabe Plastic Surgery10004 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-5885
North office12277 De Paul Dr Ste 405S, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 739-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multiple plastic surgeries by Dr. Edmond Cabbabe. He is the best of the best.
About Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1437126489
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- St Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center
- Damascus Univ
- Damascus University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cabbabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabbabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabbabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cabbabe speaks Arabic and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabbabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabbabe.
