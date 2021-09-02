Dr. Edmond Feuille Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuille Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Feuille Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmond Feuille Jr, MD
Dr. Edmond Feuille Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Feuille Jr's Office Locations
Wichita Obgyn Associates PA551 N Hillside St Ste 510, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-0559
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feuille has been my OB/GYN for the past 32 years. He is very gentle and puts his patients at ease. He always takes his time with each patient. If he is called away to do a delivery, he is well worth your time to wait. He is an expert in his field!
About Dr. Edmond Feuille Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feuille Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feuille Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuille Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feuille Jr has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuille Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuille Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuille Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuille Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuille Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.