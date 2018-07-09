See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Edmond Pack, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (36)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edmond Pack, MD

Dr. Edmond Pack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Pack works at Essential Women's Health Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WHASN South Valley East
    2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 862-8862
  2. 2
    Whasn- Essential Las Vegas
    8285 W Arby Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 862-8862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
  3. 3
    Whasn - Essential Henderson
    2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 862-8862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Adenomyosis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 09, 2018
    Dr. Pack delivered my baby in May 2018 and I couldn't have been happier with how well he did everything. He was able to calm me down, walk me through pushing when my body was ready to, and just overall was extremely nice.
    Samantha in Las Vegas, NV — Jul 09, 2018
    About Dr. Edmond Pack, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043284334
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmond Pack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

