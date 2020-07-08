Overview of Dr. Edmond Paquette, MD

Dr. Edmond Paquette, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Program In Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.