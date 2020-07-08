Dr. Edmond Paquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmond Paquette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edmond Paquette, MD
Dr. Edmond Paquette, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Program In Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Paquette's Office Locations
- 1 8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-7040
-
2
Dominion Urological Consultants8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-1791
-
3
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 208-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Very thorough and very responsive. Dr. Paquette called me with my test results by the time I returned home, within 60 minutes. He is also teaches at Fairfax hospital. He comes highly recommended from myself, and my son who is also a doctor and was educated by Dr. Paquette. He answers your questions honestly and provides you with alternatives.
About Dr. Edmond Paquette, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851356034
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Brown University Program In Medicine
