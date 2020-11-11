Overview of Dr. Edmond Yeganeh, MD

Dr. Edmond Yeganeh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Yeganeh works at Ear Nose Throat Medcn & Sgy in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Otitis Externa, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.