Dr. Edmond Yeganeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmond Yeganeh, MD
Dr. Edmond Yeganeh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Yeganeh's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Medicine & Surgery of Portsmouth PA330 Borthwick Ave Ste 304, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-3477
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr my son and zi ever had. My son's ears. My sinuses. Answered all question very well. Trusted him and when he needed he referred us to Boston.
About Dr. Edmond Yeganeh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1902870256
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeganeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeganeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeganeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeganeh has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeganeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeganeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeganeh.
