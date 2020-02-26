Dr. Edmund Andah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Andah, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmund Andah, MD
Dr. Edmund Andah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Andah's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Davenport2221 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Lake Wales1001 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Winter Haven220 AVENUE O SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andah cared! He was aware of my health and history with miscarriages and made sure he did everything in his power to just be there and aware. He was always available when I had questions throughout my pregnancy. He is an amazing Doctor and I will always recommend him to others.
About Dr. Edmund Andah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225046923
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University Of Ghana Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Andah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Andah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andah has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andah speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Andah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.