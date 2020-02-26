Overview of Dr. Edmund Andah, MD

Dr. Edmund Andah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Andah works at AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Davenport in Davenport, FL with other offices in Lake Wales, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.