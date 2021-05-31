Overview

Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Bermudez works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

