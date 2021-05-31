See All Cardiologists in North Venice, FL
Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Bermudez works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sarasota Memorial Hospital
    200 Healthcare Way Unit 103, North Venice, FL 34275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 261-0160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Color Doppler Flow Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UniCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 31, 2021
    My first visit was a telehealth and my second was in person. On both appointments I found Dr. Bermudez very personable and easy to talk to. I felt he was very thorough and explained my results clearly. The only reason I did not give him 5 stars was because of the long wait in the examining room on my second visit. My husband was in the car in a panic thinking something happened. The staff is also very friendly.
    Casey — May 31, 2021
    About Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073636197
    Education & Certifications

    • Borgess Heart Institute
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bermudez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bermudez works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bermudez’s profile.

    Dr. Bermudez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermudez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermudez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermudez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermudez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermudez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

