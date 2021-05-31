Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- FL
- North Venice
- Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD
Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Bermudez works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Memorial Hospital200 Healthcare Way Unit 103, North Venice, FL 34275 Directions (941) 261-0160
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arterial Occlusive Disease
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Event Monitor
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Carotid Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Carotid Bruit
- View other providers who treat Claudication
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Color Doppler Flow Imaging
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Calcification
- View other providers who treat Coronary Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Coronary Stenting
- View other providers who treat Edema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease in Women
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Intermittent Claudication
- View other providers who treat Isolated Systolic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Labile Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Labored Breathing
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Multifocal Premature Beats
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Angiograms
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Resistant Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Stenting
- View other providers who treat Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Stenting
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UniCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bermudez?
My first visit was a telehealth and my second was in person. On both appointments I found Dr. Bermudez very personable and easy to talk to. I felt he was very thorough and explained my results clearly. The only reason I did not give him 5 stars was because of the long wait in the examining room on my second visit. My husband was in the car in a panic thinking something happened. The staff is also very friendly.
About Dr. Edmund Bermudez, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073636197
Education & Certifications
- Borgess Heart Institute
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bermudez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bermudez works at
Dr. Bermudez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermudez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermudez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermudez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermudez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermudez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.