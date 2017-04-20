Overview

Dr. Edmund Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Middlesex Gastroenterolgy Assoc in Middletown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.