Dr. Edmund Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Edmund Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.
Locations
Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates LLC410 Saybrook Rd Ste 201, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 343-9202
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chung , Was well spoken and explained everything clearly! Left me feeling safe and in very good hands for my procedure... I am so glad to have such a wonderful Dr!!!!!
About Dr. Edmund Chung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306804323
Education & Certifications
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.