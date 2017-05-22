Overview of Dr. Edmund Faro, MD

Dr. Edmund Faro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Faro works at Foothills Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.