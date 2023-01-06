See All Ophthalmologists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Edmund Farris, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edmund Farris, MD

Dr. Edmund Farris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll OH.

Dr. Farris works at Hudson Valley Eye Associates in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Eye Associates
    24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 202, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 345-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Drusen

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Farris is treating my Narrow Angles condition and dry eye syndrome. I trust his opinion to treat me as he sees fit. I feel confident he has my best interests in mind and will continue to be under his care as long as I need to.
    Jeanne Rusciano Horn — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Edmund Farris, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Med Sch
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll OH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Farris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farris works at Hudson Valley Eye Associates in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Farris’s profile.

    Dr. Farris has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

