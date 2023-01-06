Dr. Edmund Farris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Farris, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmund Farris, MD
Dr. Edmund Farris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll OH.
Dr. Farris' Office Locations
Hudson Valley Eye Associates24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 202, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 345-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farris is treating my Narrow Angles condition and dry eye syndrome. I trust his opinion to treat me as he sees fit. I feel confident he has my best interests in mind and will continue to be under his care as long as I need to.
About Dr. Edmund Farris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Sch
- New York Medical College
- Med Coll OH
