Overview of Dr. Edmund Farris, MD

Dr. Edmund Farris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll OH.



Dr. Farris works at Hudson Valley Eye Associates in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.