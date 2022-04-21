Overview

Dr. Edmund Funai, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Funai works at HCA Florida Maternal Fetal Medicine in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.